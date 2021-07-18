Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Eargo has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,288 shares of company stock valued at $49,536,704 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,544,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Eargo by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

