Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 3.4%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99. 1,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 436,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,288 shares of company stock worth $49,536,704.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 46.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

