Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Acquires $35,800.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Paul Block bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
