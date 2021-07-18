Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Acquires $35,800.00 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Paul Block bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

