easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

