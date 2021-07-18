Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.65.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.02. Eaton has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

