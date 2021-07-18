Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,170,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

EVG opened at $13.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

