ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$11.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $7.75 on Friday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

