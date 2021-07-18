Edgeware Hits Market Cap of $24.57 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $515,755.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00812901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

