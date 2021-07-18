Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NHI opened at $67.82 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

