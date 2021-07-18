Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 139 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

A opened at $148.93 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

