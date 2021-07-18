Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $80,000 in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,943,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $89,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.83 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

