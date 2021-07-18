Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACST opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

