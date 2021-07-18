Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $30,914,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $13,346,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $6,568,000.

TBT opened at $17.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

