Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

