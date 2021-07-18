Edward J. Leppert Sells 20,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

