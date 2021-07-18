Edward L. Williams Sells 1,200 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00.

NYSE:CURV opened at $22.90 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

