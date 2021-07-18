Edward L. Williams Sells 1,200 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00.
NYSE:CURV opened at $22.90 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.
About Torrid
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.