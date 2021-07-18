eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

