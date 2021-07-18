EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.80 ($0.99). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 133,774 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.69 million and a PE ratio of 30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £365,000 ($476,874.84). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

