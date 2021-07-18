Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 141.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.