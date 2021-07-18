Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. AECOM comprises about 1.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in AECOM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

