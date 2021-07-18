Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 321,869 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,388,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321,869 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up approximately 13.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $198,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

