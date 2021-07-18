Electron Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 480.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

