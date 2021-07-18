Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.70 ($2.11). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 152.70 ($2.00), with a volume of 888,934 shares.

ELM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

The firm has a market cap of £888.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

