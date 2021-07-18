Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A Acquires 9,944 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CEO Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A bought 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $156,120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.