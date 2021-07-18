Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,113,324 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources comprises about 1.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of Comstock Resources worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 830,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.