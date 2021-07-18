Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.