Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.06 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,149,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRB. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,539,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCRB. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

