Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,721 shares.The stock last traded at 24.82 and had previously closed at 23.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

