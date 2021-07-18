Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,721 shares.The stock last traded at 24.82 and had previously closed at 23.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
