Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,721 shares.The stock last traded at 24.82 and had previously closed at 23.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

