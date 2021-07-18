Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

