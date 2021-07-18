EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BCS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

