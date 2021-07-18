Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.06 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

