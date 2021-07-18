Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $881.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

