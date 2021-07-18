Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32. Eros STX Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

