Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.