Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.