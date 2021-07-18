Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ETTYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

