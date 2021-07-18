Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 825 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

