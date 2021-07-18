Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

