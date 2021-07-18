Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

