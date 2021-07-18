Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $814,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

