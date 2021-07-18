Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

AVEO opened at $5.30 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

