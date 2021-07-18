Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.01.

