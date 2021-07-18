Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $72.39 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

