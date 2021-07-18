Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 74.4% in June

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EVVTY opened at $161.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.80. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

