EVR Research LP Has $1.48 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

EVR Research LP lowered its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Seaboard accounts for about 1.1% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,930.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

