EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

