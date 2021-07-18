F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.05% of F.N.B. worth $42,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

