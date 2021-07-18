Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,026,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

