Fairholme Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,745,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684,800 shares during the period. The St. Joe accounts for approximately 91.2% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned 43.72% of The St. Joe worth $1,104,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $1,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Also, major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri purchased 32,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $327,430.00. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

