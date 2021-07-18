Fairholme Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.4% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

